ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The first step to any successful estate plan is ensuring that you have a valid will and a set of powers of attorney in place. However, when should you update your current will or powers of attorney, what other factors should be found in a good estate plan, and how should you go about including charitable giving in your estate plan?

Partner Lucy Main and associate Lori Isaj, of the WeirFoulds Wills, Trusts & Estates Practice Group, discuss all of this and more in “Is it time to update your Will and Powers of Attorney?”, an article recently published in the Fall 2022 edition of Your Guide to Charitable Giving & Estate Planning. Members of the Wills, Trusts & Estates Practice Group have been proud contributors to the biannually published guide since the Spring 2018 edition.

Readers will gain invaluable insights about how to handle changes in the event of an executor dying, how and when to adjust a will to reflect the birth, adoption, or premature death of existing beneficiaries, revising your will when you acquire or dispose of assets, and optimizing the income tax and probate fees savings of charitable gifts you wish to make.

View the Fall 2022 digital edition of Your Guide to Charitable Giving & Estate Planning.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.