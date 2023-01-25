The Lawyer's Daily, "B.C. sees new year changes to estate planning, real estate laws"
Stephen Hsia is featured in an article from The Lawyer's Daily on amendments in British Columbia to permanently allow for remote electronic witnessing of the signing of enduring powers of attorney and representation agreements:
...practitioners usually recommend clients get what [Hsia] characterized as the "holy trinity" of estate planning documents — a will, a power of attorney and a representation agreement — and now they have a range of options for signing them, including an additional choice of having wills signed and stored completely digitally with no printed original, paper copy or even wet ink signatures required. But he added lawyers will likely continue to follow the "tried and true" approach that has been used in the past.
