Canada:
Elena Hoffstein Featured On RBC's "Matters Beyond Wealth" Podcast
23 December 2022
Miller Thomson LLP
RBC Matters Beyond Wealth Podcast
Elena Hoffstein is the featured guest on the December 7th, 2022
episode of RBC's "Matters beyond Wealth" podcast.
Speaking about ""Are Trusts Dead?", Elena
outlines the top three reasons that clients should consider trusts
as part of their estate planning, how long a trust is expected to
last and other trust-related issues.
Listen to the podcast.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
