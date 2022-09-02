A Will serves the function of expressing the testator's last wishes. However, for public policy considerations, not all requests should be granted. While putting conditions on how the beneficiary uses or receives the gift is permissible, there are requirements testators must follow if the gift is to be legally acknowledged.

Condition Precedents

A condition precedent in the context of wills is a condition or occurrence that must occur before the gift can be acquired.

Examples of Valid Condition Precedents

To receive the money set aside for them, the beneficiary must complete college within 5 years.

The beneficiary must marry before obtaining the automobile left in the testator's estate.

The beneficiary cannot get the testator's shares in Company X until they turn 22.

Conditions should be written in a specific way in order to give the condition a reasonable chance of being followed.

A gift cannot, among other things, impose an unreasonable restraint on the beneficiary's ability to marry, require the beneficiary to commit a crime, or discriminate against others on the basis of race, religion, or nationality. There is no exhaustive list of voidable conditions.

Conditions Subsequent

A condition subsequent imposes a condition after the gift has already been received. Specifically, a condition subsequent revokes a gift if a specific event occurs. For instance, a testator leaves land to a specific beneficiary on the condition that the beneficiary never constructs a commercial building on it.

In most cases, testators cannot rule from the grave, meaning that if you leave certain assets or gifts for certain individuals, you cannot unduly restrict their use of them.

The In Terrorem Doctrine

In certain cases, it may be necessary to challenge the terms of the conditional gift in the Will. An In terrorem clause is a conditional gift in a Will, wherein a beneficiary will lose all entitlement to the gift if they breach or fail to adhere to the condition attached to the gift. It is generally used by a testator to encourage or dissuade particular conduct by a potential beneficiary.

In the British Columbia Supreme Court decision of Kent v McKay, the Court held that for the in terrorem doctrine to apply and to find the condition in question void, the following three conditions must be met:

The legacy in consideration must be real property, personal property, or a combination of the two; The condition must be in restraint of marriage or one which forbids challenges to the Will; and The threat must be "idle"; that is to say that the condition must be imposed solely to prevent the beneficiary from undertaking that which the condition forbids.

If the condition meets the standards of the in terrorem doctrine, it will be deemed null and void, and the gift will be absolute, regardless of whether there was a preceding or succeeding condition. According to this principle, a court will not uphold a no-contest clause that is a "mere" threat.

In order to be enforceable, a no-contest condition usually requires the designation of a substitute beneficiary for the gift (either a particular person or the residual estate). By doing so, the threat becomes "real" because an actual provision is made to gift another person (i.e., a "gift-over").

Public Policy Prevails

The Will under question in Kent contained the following no-contest provision:

"I HEREBY WILL AND DECLARE that if any person who may be entitled to any benefit under this my Will shall institute or cause to be commenced any litigation in connection with any of the provisions of this my Will other than for any necessary judicial interpretation thereof or for the direction of the Court in the course of administration all benefits to which such person would have been entitled shall thereupon cease and I hereby revoke all said benefits and I DIRECT that said benefits so revoked shall fall into and form part of the residue of my Estate to be distributed as directed in this my Will."

In determining whether the aforementioned no-contest clause passed the three-part test, Justice Lander found that it was not in terrorem because it contained a gift-over provision to the residue, which was sufficient to pass the test's third requirement.

However, the Court noted that despite the no-contest clause surviving the in terrorem doctrine, the clause was nonetheless void for public policy reasons. The no-contest clause, according to Justice Lander, was intended to prohibit any litigation in connection with any of the provisions of the Will. Therefore, it would have prevented a beneficiary from exercising their legal right to request support for dependents.

Conclusion

Although an individual is free to manage their estate however they see fit, the Kent decision demonstrates the limits of testamentary freedom when provisions of a Will are inconsistent with public principles or may cause social harm. The decision has been followed in a number of jurisdictions in Canada, including Ontario.

Footnote

1 Kent v McKay, [1982] 6 WWR 165

