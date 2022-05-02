January 1, 2022, marked the introduction of new estate laws in Ontario. The changes affect one of the biggest pieces of legislation governing wills and estates in Ontario: The Succession Law Reform Act.

Starting in 2022, individuals experiencing significant changes in their family circumstances because of marriage, separation, or divorce will want to pay close attention to the new laws to ensure that their estate planning and their wishes remain valid. For those who have not yet turned their mind to their estate planning, the introduction of the new laws might be good motivation to ensure that your wishes to benefit family, friends, and/or charities are carefully crafted and documented.

