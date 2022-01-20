Canada:
Power Of Attorney And Probate (Podcast)
Alberta Real Estate Association - Podcast Episode 40
20 January 2022
Field LLP
In this episode, Lisa Statt Foy helps to clear up
some of the misconceptions associated with the topic on the
probate process, Power of Attorney, and enduring power of attorney
relating to real estate. As these issues affect
REALTORS® and consumers alike we are confident
every listener will come away with some new valuable insights.
Have a listen by clicking here.
A podcast for REALTORS® on the
go: In Your AREA was introduced in
August 2018, offering a monthly, bite-sized episode, all about
things REALTORS® want to know.
