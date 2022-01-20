In this episode, Lisa Statt Foy helps to clear up some of the misconceptions associated with the topic on the probate process, Power of Attorney, and enduring power of attorney relating to real estate. As these issues affect REALTORS® and consumers alike we are confident every listener will come away with some new valuable insights.

Have a listen by clicking here.

A podcast for REALTORS® on the go: In Your AREA was introduced in August 2018, offering a monthly, bite-sized episode, all about things REALTORS® want to know.

