On August 14, 2020, Bill 21: Wills, Estates and Succession Amendment Act, 2020 ("Bill 21") received Royal Assent in British Columbia. The bill amended the Wills, Estates and Succession Act, SBC 2009, c 13 ("WESA") to allow for the remote witnessing of Wills, for the creation of electronic Wills, and for the digital signing of Wills. Our blog post outlining Bill 21 can be found here .

As of today, the provisions of Bill 21 allowing for Wills in electronic form signed by electronic signature under WESA are in effect.

"Electronic form" is defined as a form that:

(a) is recorded or stored electronically;

(b) can be read by a person; and

(c) is capable of being reproduced in a visible form.

"Electronic signature" is defined as "information in electronic form that a person has created or adopted in order to sign a record and that is in, attached to or associated with the record."

Based on these provisions, it appears that a person may now draft and digitally sign a Will (e.g. via Docusign), such that one original paper version of the Will no longer necessarily exists.

To date, British Columbia is the only Canadian province to allow for a Will in electronic form signed by electronic signature.

