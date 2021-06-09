Webinar: The 2021 Guide to Estate Planning & Litigation: Ensuring your loved ones are protected

Haley A. Irwin and Paige E. Van de Sype presented via Vexxit Life, a webinar on April 28, 2021 on all things wills and estates. Haley is an associate in the Regina McKercher LLP office and has experience in estate planning including wills, powers of attorney and guardianships. Paige is an associate in the Saskatoon McKercher LLP office and has experience in estate litigation.

Access the recording of the webinar here.

