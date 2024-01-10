Canada:
The Elgar Concise Encyclopedia On Corruption Law
10 January 2024
Bennett Jones LLP
Lincoln Caylor and Nathan Shaheen authored the Canada chapter of
the inaugural Elgar Concise Encyclopedia of Corruption law.
The chapter provides an overview of the core legislative framework
governing corruption in Canada and identifies recent developments
designed to strengthen anti-corruption measures. It concludes with
a discussion of further reform required within Canada's
anti-corruption regime.
