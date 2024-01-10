Lincoln Caylor and Nathan Shaheen authored the Canada chapter of the inaugural Elgar Concise Encyclopedia of Corruption law. The chapter provides an overview of the core legislative framework governing corruption in Canada and identifies recent developments designed to strengthen anti-corruption measures. It concludes with a discussion of further reform required within Canada's anti-corruption regime.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.