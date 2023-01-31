Lincoln Caylor spoke on a panel in an Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists Western Canada Chapter webinar entitled The Evolution of Economic Crime, Asset Recovery, Money Laundering and Enforcement on January 26, 2023. He discussed the progression of economic crime, the recovery of assets, money laundering and enforcement. Drawing on his experience, he also delved into the distinct facets of fraud, including its origins, current trends and potential future developments.



