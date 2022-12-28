As the Government of Canada combats corrupt business practices at home and abroad, compliance with anti-corruption legislation is increasingly a focus for Canadian businesses. The Guide to Canada's Anti-Corruption Laws, written by Stikeman Elliott's Shawn Neylan and Fiona McGuinty, provides an overview of the relevant legislation and considers measures that can help to reduce risk.

Topics addressed in the Guide include:

The Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act, including offences relating to bribery and record-keeping;

The Criminal Code's provisions on bribery of public officials, bribery in tendering processes and secret commissions;

The Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act, with respect to the reporting of payments made to governments;

Penalties for violation of these statutes, including debarment;

Remediation agreements (similar to U.S. deferred prosecution agreements); and

Past enforcement proceedings.

The Guide concludes by briefly considering some general compliance strategies.

