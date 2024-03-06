ARTICLE

Date: 27 March 2024

Time: 3:00 PM UTC

Duration: 60 min

Language: English

Format: Online

When it comes to estate planning and administration for the modern family, embracing change is an imperative. No longer will traditional approaches set in the past based on simpler family structures meet changing client needs--and even more so going forward as families continue to become even more complex.



This webinar will assist in identifying key issues advisers and their clients need to know more about, including:

With more global families, the need for cultural intelligence as well as multijurisdictional expertise;

Meeting the challenges of blended families;

Implications of evolving definitions for who is a "parent," "child," "issue," and "spouse";

Obstacles and conflicts when wills and trusts cross borders and who qualifies as a family member has a different meaning;

Gender identity and its impact on estate planning and administration and drafting for a more inclusive future.

Case studies will be used to illustrate on a practical basis how these problems and issues arise and solutions to deal with them.