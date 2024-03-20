That tiny voice in your head? Mostly, that's you. But sometimes, maybe, it's your money, and you might be surprised to hear it's on your side. Learn how we can help you make the most of it. Talk to a financial planner about managing your money and giving it the time and space it needs to grow.

Psst. Why are you so afraid of me? Was it something your parents taught you, or did you read something online? All I've ever wanted is to go forth and multiply.

Just like you, I have unlimited potential. Haven't you heard the story about the dollar that became a hundred thousand dollars through hard work, determination, and good, old-fashioned compound interest? I can be anything you want me to be: the down payment on your first place, a trip to Mexico, your future daughter's future tuition, those leather boots that keep following you around the internet. All I'm asking for is a chance.

Okay, I can admit it. I have my faults. Maybe I wasn't always there for you when you needed me. Maybe the extra duties on the watch you ordered from overseas last week came as a surprise. I've been angry too, sure. Like when you threw me away for that room-temperature egg salad sandwich or the ripped jeans you wanted only because everyone else did. But give me some credit. Scholarships, side hustles, night jobs, birthday gifts, grandma's inheritance; we've always found our way back to each other. Don't just lump me in with all those other dollars they make TV shows about: hush money, tax breaks for billionaires, subsidies for arms manufacturers. We're not all the same. You know me, I'm rent. I'm parking. I'm pizza.

Just like me, you have unlimited potential. You've run a marathon, gotten into law school, followed that voice inside of you (the other voice) that tells you to go after your dreams, no matter how scary they feel. You may falter, but you always pick yourself back up. It's something I aspire to as well, but I can't do it on my own. All I'm asking is that you take care of me so that I can take care of you. I know we can do amazing things together, even if we need a little help along the way.

Talk to a financial planner about your needs, goals, and priorities, and create a plan that makes your money work as hard as you do.

