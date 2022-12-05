Canada:
Q Wealth Partners National Conference – December 7-9
05 December 2022
AUM Law is proud to sponsor the Q Wealth Partners National
Conference held at the St. Regis Hotel in Toronto on December 7-9.
AUM's very own William
(Bill) Donegan will participate as a speaker on December
9, to discuss the topic of SRO Consolidation.
