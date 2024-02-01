Canada:
Selina Lee-Andersen Publishes Article On "Access Denied"
01 February 2024
Miller Thomson LLP
Selina Lee-Andersen publishes article on "Access
Denied" and bringing safe and reliable water to Canada's
Indigenous communities in Water Canada magazine:
IN JULY 2010, the United Nations General Assembly adopted
Resolution 64/292, which recognizes that clean drinking water and
sanitation are essential to all human rights.
