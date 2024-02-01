Selina Lee-Andersen publishes article on "Access Denied" and bringing safe and reliable water to Canada's Indigenous communities in Water Canada magazine:

IN JULY 2010, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 64/292, which recognizes that clean drinking water and sanitation are essential to all human rights.

