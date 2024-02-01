ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

IN JULY 2010, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 64/292, which recognizes that clean drinking water and sanitation are essential to all human rights.

Selina Lee-Andersen publishes article on "Access Denied" and bringing safe and reliable water to Canada's Indigenous communities in Water Canada magazine:

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Energy and Natural Resources from Canada

Government Of Canada Releases Proposed Legislation For Clean Hydrogen ITC And Clean Manufacturing ITC Just In Time For The Holidays Bennett Jones LLP On Tuesday, December 20, 2023, the Federal Government delivered an early Christmas gift for clean hydrogen and clean manufacturing related businesses (and tax practitioners)...

Regulation Of 'Forever Chemicals' (PFAS) In Canada Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP Per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are increasingly of interest to environmental regulators — in Canada, and abroad. Recently, the federal government announced its intention to designate PFAS...

Unprecedented Opportunities Ahead For Renewable Developers Across Canada Bennett Jones LLP Electricity grid operators across the country continue to announce expanded procurements for non-emitting electricity to ensure supply adequacy in a transforming energy landscape.

Tax Incentives For Canada's Future Energy Visions Lawson Lundell LLP The past two federal budgets introduced various new refundable investment tax credits ("Refundable ITCs") to encourage and promote the increased adoption of alternative or renewable energy.

New Factors Driving M&A In Mining Torys LLP M&A in the mining space is seeing a broader participant group, thanks in part to the energy transition, according to co-head of Torys' M&A practice Mike Amm.