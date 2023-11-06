ARTICLE

Aaron Atcheson and Erica Bodie's article, "Revolution on the Prairies: The unique role of Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency", appears in the September/October 2023 issue of Water Canada:

Saskatchewan brings a unique approach to water security, offering many lessons for other parts of Canada. With the establishment of its Water Security Agency (WSA), Saskatchewan has succeeded in bringing the majority of its government's core water management responsibilities together under one umbrella...

