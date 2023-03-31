Nuclear power will play a key role in achieving the Federal Government's ambitious net zero targets – and organizations looking to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs) may qualify for funding.

On February 23, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) launched the Enabling Small Modular Reactors Program, which will provide $29.6 million in funding over four years to eligible SMR research and development (R&D) projects. Currently, NRCan is accepting applications for projects aimed at:

researching waste management solutions for SMRs

developing supply chains for SMR manufacturing and fuel supply

SMRs are smaller in size and power output than conventional nuclear reactors and involve lower up-front capital investment. Their modular design allows many parts to be built in factories and assembled on site and is scalable to suit local needs.

Funding of up to $5 million available

Eligible R&D projects can request up to $5 million in funding. NRCan will fund up to 75% of the total project costs for successful applicants. Projects led by Indigenous applicants (defined as having at least 51% Indigenous ownership) may receive up to 100% of total project costs. Eligible activities include:

research, development and related scientific activities

engineering, technical and reliability assessments, feasibility studies

environmental and regulatory studies

Waste management R&D projects

Projects that seek to manage and minimize the waste generated by SMRs may include:

identifying and characterizing SMR waste streams

researching waste management solutions

developing strategies for waste reduction and disposal

studying the long-term safety requirements for the storage of SMR waste

studying packaging and transportation requirements for radioactive material

researching techniques for managing non-fuel radioactive waste and contaminated materials

Supply chain R&D projects

Projects aimed at developing supply chains for SMR manufacturing and fuel supply may include:

identifying the equipment and components needed for supply chain development

developing manufacturing techniques to reduce SMR costs

economic impact and gap analyses on the supply chains needed for deploying SMRs

developing ways of characterizing and examining SMR fuels and fuel materials

studying the economic impact of fuel fabrication and/or enrichment in Canada

studying fuel processing options

examining the regulatory process for licensing/certifying the packaging and transportation of enriched materials

becoming a nuclear-qualified supplier

How to apply

Applications must be emailed to smr-prm@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca by April 7. Preference will be given to R&D projects that offer broad benefits to Canada. Applicants will be asked to describe the participation, engagement, and/or leadership of women and other identity groups in their project application.

Canada poised to become a leader in SMRs

As we discussed in a previous blog, Canada is poised to become a global leader in SMRs. Last year, the Federal Government announced a new tax credit for investments in SMR technology, and the Canada Infrastructure Bank provided $970 million in financing to build Canada's first SMR.

