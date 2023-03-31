Nuclear power will play a key role in achieving the Federal Government's ambitious net zero targets – and organizations looking to deploy small modular reactors (SMRs) may qualify for funding.

On February 23, Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) launched the Enabling Small Modular Reactors Program, which will provide $29.6 million in funding over four years to eligible SMR research and development (R&D) projects. Currently, NRCan is accepting applications for projects aimed at:

  • researching waste management solutions for SMRs
  • developing supply chains for SMR manufacturing and fuel supply

SMRs are smaller in size and power output than conventional nuclear reactors and involve lower up-front capital investment. Their modular design allows many parts to be built in factories and assembled on site and is scalable to suit local needs.

Funding of up to $5 million available

Eligible R&D projects can request up to $5 million in funding. NRCan will fund up to 75% of the total project costs for successful applicants. Projects led by Indigenous applicants (defined as having at least 51% Indigenous ownership) may receive up to 100% of total project costs. Eligible activities include:

  • research, development and related scientific activities
  • engineering, technical and reliability assessments, feasibility studies
  • environmental and regulatory studies

Waste management R&D projects

Projects that seek to manage and minimize the waste generated by SMRs may include:

  • identifying and characterizing SMR waste streams
  • researching waste management solutions
  • developing strategies for waste reduction and disposal
  • studying the long-term safety requirements for the storage of SMR waste
  • studying packaging and transportation requirements for radioactive material
  • researching techniques for managing non-fuel radioactive waste and contaminated materials

Supply chain R&D projects

Projects aimed at developing supply chains for SMR manufacturing and fuel supply may include:

  • identifying the equipment and components needed for supply chain development
  • developing manufacturing techniques to reduce SMR costs
  • economic impact and gap analyses on the supply chains needed for deploying SMRs
  • developing ways of characterizing and examining SMR fuels and fuel materials
  • studying the economic impact of fuel fabrication and/or enrichment in Canada
  • studying fuel processing options
  • examining the regulatory process for licensing/certifying the packaging and transportation of enriched materials
  • becoming a nuclear-qualified supplier

How to apply

Applications must be emailed to smr-prm@nrcan-rncan.gc.ca by April 7. Preference will be given to R&D projects that offer broad benefits to Canada. Applicants will be asked to describe the participation, engagement, and/or leadership of women and other identity groups in their project application.

Canada poised to become a leader in SMRs

As we discussed in a previous blog, Canada is poised to become a global leader in SMRs. Last year, the Federal Government announced a new tax credit for investments in SMR technology, and the Canada Infrastructure Bank provided $970 million in financing to build Canada's first SMR.

