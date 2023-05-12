Gavin Millan and Amy Verhoeff presented to NAIT's Mawji Centre for New Venture and Student Entrepreneurship. The session focused on capital-raising strategies available for startups and emerging enterprise. The presentation outlined general considerations for when different capital raising strategies make sense, including:

traditional asset based financing—banks and credit unions;

public share offering—prospectus/offering memorandums, subscription agreements and others;

private share offering—subscription agreements, prospectus exemptions and reporting requirements;

subordinated debt—debentures and preferred shares—exemptions to national instruments; and

shareholder loans—interest rates, loan agreements and cross-border implications.

