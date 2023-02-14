Canada:
Dealmaking In The Downturn
Canadian Venture Capital & Private Equity Association
(CVCA) Presentation
Are economic headwinds and geopolitical unrest propelling us
into a rocky start to 2023?
Should businesses continue to push forward their deals in a
turbulent economy?
In this webinar hosted by the
CVCA, our experts Jonathan Halwagi, Caitlin Rose, Shahrooz Nabavi,
Jon Conlin, Angela Onesi, Stuart Brotman and Karen Sargeant discuss
the issues that can affect dealmaking in a difficult economy in
this seminar, such as those relating to M&A, fundraising,
financing, workforce, restructuring and governance. Our panelists
will help you to navigate these challenges and explore strategies
on how to get the deal done in a downturn.
To learn more about topics in the seminar, or for assistance,
please contact one of our expert panel members.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
