The Government of Alberta released its Request for Full Project Proposals (RFPP) from Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) project proponents on December 2, 2021. The RFPP follows the May 2021 Department of Energy Information Letter (previously discussed in this insight), indicating that the Province wanted to establish strategically-located carbon storage hubs in Alberta and that it would commence a competitive process to distribute carbon sequestration rights for that purpose. In September 2021, the Province requested voluntary expressions of interest from companies interested in building, owning, and operating a carbon sequestration hub in Alberta. The purpose of this process was to inform the formal RFPP that the Province has now issued.

With the publication of the detailed RFPP, the next step in the competitive process is for proponents to submit their Full Project Proposals between January 4 and February 1, 2022. The RFPP provides helpful details on what the Province expects proponents to provide in this next stage of the competitive process. Among other things, Full Project Proposal submissions are expected to address:

Business model - including details on lifecycle hub economics, project financing, proponent financial history, and socio-economic benefits and benefits to Indigenous communities;

If successful, a proponent will enter into an evaluation permit with the Government to further assess the capacity of the chosen location as a carbon sequestration hub. After successful completion of the "evaluation permit" stage, a proponent may be chosen to enter into a further Carbon Sequestration Agreement, at the Government's discretion.

While the RFPP document provides some helpful clarification on what the Province expects in detailed submissions, a number of important questions remain unanswered.

A few examples - though certainly not the only ones - include:

Location, location, location -Servicing CO2 emissions from Alberta's Industrial Heartland is top priority, for now. The RFPP process is only open to those planning to handle emissions primarily from a large area to the east and northeast of Edmonton. The actual sequestration can be planned for elsewhere - but the customers for the proposed hub must be primarily from the area specified by the Province. Any proponents who were planning on servicing customers in other specific areas (e.g., the oil sands) will be need to keep monitoring while the RFPP process unfolds. Outcomes from this process will undoubtedly inform any future processes.

Conclusion

Following shortly after the close of COP 26, there is no denying that the strategic implementation of CCUS projects in Alberta is an important part of the plan to reduce the province's, and ultimately Canada's, greenhouse gas emissions. While the RFPP is another step toward strengthening Alberta's commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability, uncertainty in how projects will achieve these goals still remains at the forefront of discussion. A few things remain clear, however, and that is that there is significant interest in the operation of CCUS projects by numerous companies and in various locations across the Province, and the future of CCUS in Alberta is bright. Selection of the successful proponents is supposed to take place by the end of March 2022. Moving forward from the RFPP, we hope to soon see a shift away from initial scoping and requests for proposals, towards final, concrete regulatory changes and increased certainty for successful proponents in the next steps of this process.

Dentons Canada will continue to track the progress toward implementation of CCUS projects in Alberta and provide updates to companies as updates are announced. Please reach out to a member of Dentons' Energy Innovation and Transition group for assistance with requesting clarifications under the bid procurement process and/or the structuring of your Full Project Proposal submission.

