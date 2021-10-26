In an evolving global energy market, Canadian employers need to draw upon our country's vast array of skills, experiences, and perspectives in order to keep pace.

In Ontario and elsewhere across the country, gaps remain when it comes to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI). The recent Canadian-led Equal by 30 survey revealed that women of colour, women with disabilities, and women facing mental health challenges encounter some of the most significant barriers to entry in the energy sector. Other energy sector research underscores the critical importance of EDI and the significant work yet to be done across all aspects of EDI.

Gowling WLG, alongside a panel of energy industry thought leaders, take a closer look at EDI challenges and opportunities facing the domestic energy sector. Building off of last year's successful EDI in Energy discussion, the panel unpack key lessons learned from the broad social and cultural shifts which occurred throughout the past year, as well as what can be expected in the future for Ontario and Canada's energy sectors.

Speakers

Thomas J. Timmins - Partner & Leader of the Energy Sector Group (Canada), Gowling WLG

Neena Gupta - Partner, Gowling WLG

Indy Butany-DeSouza - President & CEO, Elexicon Energy Inc.

Vinay Mehta - General Counsel, Alectra Utilities Corporation

Lisa Oelke - Director Partnerships, StepUp Energy Management

Susannah Robinson - VP, EPCOR Ontario Utilities Inc.

Laura McGee - Founder & CEO, Diversio

self