Bill 78, An Act mainly to improve the transparency of enterprises (hereinafter, the "Transparency Act"), came into force on March 31, 2023, and results in significant changes to the Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises, in particular the requirement, for registrants, to declare their ultimate beneficiaries to the Registraire des entreprises du Québec (the "REQ").

Following the coming into force of the Transparency Act, the REQ has made available an online guide to help registrant to identify their ultimate beneficiaries, according to the different legal forms, through several examples.

Since this guide is only available in French on the REQ website, Fasken has prepared a courtesy translation to make it more accessible to all its clients subject to the Act respecting the legal publicity of enterprises.

Courtesy translation updated on May 10, 2023.

