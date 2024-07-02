Thought Starters 2.0: Focused Advice On Tomorrows Trending Legal Topics

In a world where AI cracks unsolvable math problems, geo-political issues put companies at risk, and climate change is being felt across the globe, we're all craving the understanding and intel to prepare and even thrive in an uncertain future. What does the energy transition mean for your organization? How should you respond to modern slavery legislation? Will solicitor-client privilege changes affect you?

Be ready for what's next. Get the latest thinking on trending legal topics here.

Thinking ahead to help you expertly manage emerging issues is what we do best. Welcome to Thought Starters 2.0: a series of timely questions and practical answers on trending legal topics — everything from technological innovations to regulatory changes — so you can critically evaluate your action plan. If you're looking for more, see our original set of Thought Starters. Then reach out to our teams to continue the conversation.

Modern slavery

Are suspicions of modern slavery looming over your reputation?

As the federal government begins to take a closer look at the supply chains of companies doing business in Canada, the choice is yours: starting this year, will you be known as a model of business ethics, or will you risk getting caught up in allegations of forced and child labour?

With the coming into force in January 2024 of Canada's Fighting Against Forced Labour and Child Labour in Supply Chains Act, thousands of businesses are now required to report on what they do to identify and address the risk of modern slavery being carried out overseas by their suppliers.

Solicitor-client privilege

Are you prepared to protect your solicitor-client privilege?

Solicitor-client privilege protects the client and ensures the communications between lawyer and client are held in confidence. It is distinct from confidentiality and is a fundamental component of the legal system. There are some occasions where a client may choose to waive solicitor-client privilege, on the advice of their lawyer, depending on what is requested to be disclosed. New trust reporting rules may put solicitor-client privilege at risk.

Energy transition

Is your business positioned to stay ahead of the energy transition?

Canada's energy policy is transforming. The time is now to complete your emission reduction plan – a critical task to implement ahead of 2030 reduction targets.

The Government of Canada is:

Proposing to update regulations to cut oil and gas methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030

Finalizing an emissions cap for the oil and gas sector

Launching a Green Buildings Strategy

Crafting climate plans for marine, rail, and aviation sectors

