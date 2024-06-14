Superior Court Releases Liability Trial Decision Against Ukraine International Airlines

The Ontario Superior Court has released its decision following the liability trial in the action brought by families of the victims of the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752...

The Ontario Superior Court has released its decision following the liability trial in the action brought by families of the victims of the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8th 2020.

A summary of the decision, as well as questions and answers for the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, can be found here: Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752: What Families Need to Know.

