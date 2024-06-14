ARTICLE
14 June 2024

Superior Court Releases Liability Trial Decision Against Ukraine International Airlines

BM
Blaney McMurtry LLP

Contributor

Blaney McMurtry LLP logo
Founded and based in Toronto's financial district, Blaney McMurtry is recognized as a Top 10 Regional Law Firm with 125+ lawyers. We are very proud to have been recognized and ranked for our top level expertise in litigation & advocacy, real estate and business law. Visit blaney.com to learn more.
Explore
Lexpert Firm Profile
The Ontario Superior Court has released its decision following the liability trial in the action brought by families of the victims of the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752...
Canada Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Photo of Roderick S.W. Winsor
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Ontario Superior Court has released its decision following the liability trial in the action brought by families of the victims of the crash of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 on January 8th 2020.

A summary of the decision, as well as questions and answers for the families of the victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, can be found here: Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752: What Families Need to Know.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be ought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Roderick S.W. Winsor
Roderick S.W. Winsor
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More