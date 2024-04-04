Hosted by partner Adam Goldenberg, Appealing Briefs provides brief updates on recent cases from Canada's courts of appeal. Learn the key takeaways and discover how the decisions will affect businesses and industry in these short interviews with Canada's leading lawyers and business advisors.

Appealing Briefs is available on Soundcloud, Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

McCarthy Tétrault LLP is providing this podcast as a public service, and while it may contain legal information, it is neither legal advice nor a legal opinion, recommendation or statement of policy of McCarthy Tétrault LLP. The information, views and personal opinions expressed by guests from outside of McCarthy Tétrault LLP are entirely their own and their appearance on the podcast does not express or imply an endorsement by McCarthy Tétrault LLP of the information, views or opinions expressed by any guest, or of any entity they represent.

Episode 1: Reference re Impact Assessment Act

On October 13, 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada released its decision on the constitutionality of the federal government's Impact Assessment Act. It deemed parts of the law to be unconstitutional, setting the stage for changes to the federal environmental assessment process. So, what are the implications for businesses on the ground? What amendments might the federal government pursue? And are there opportunities to improve the process? Adam Goldenberg speaks with Kimberly Howard, McCarthy Tétrault partner and co-leader of the firm's Environmental Group, and Wayne Wouters, Strategic and Policy Advisor to the firm and former Clerk of the Privy Counsel of Canada. (15 minutes)

