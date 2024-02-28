Dominique Hussey spoke at the Supreme Court of Canada's official welcome ceremony for the Honourable Mary T. Moreau.

Justice Moreau's appointment marks the first time in the Supreme Court's 148-year history that women have held a majority on the bench.



Dominique delivered remarks at the welcome ceremony as the President of The Advocates' Society, an organization that represents 6000 litigators across Canada.

