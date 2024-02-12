Also authored by: Andrea Lee, Benjamin Hantsis, Chelsea McKee, Miranda BrarH

ot off the press! Our Appellate Advocacy Practice Group has released their 2024 edition of Examinations.

As in previous years, we examine some of the leading appellate decisions of the past year in the Supreme Court of Canada and the Court of Appeal for Ontario. We also provide commentary on the Supreme Court of Canada's recent trends in granting leave to appeal, a matter of keen interest to all appellate lawyers.

As a bonus this year, we honour and profile the 12 women who have been appointed to and graced the Supreme Court of Canada, including the five who now make up its majority, a first in the common law world and likely anywhere. Download your copy of Examinations here.

