On November 1, 2023, Bill 5 (the Public Sectors Employers Amendment Act) passed its first reading and on November 21, 2023, there was a motion to adjourn the second reading. Bill 5, in its current form, will have a significant change for employers who are currently subject to the Reform of Agencies, Boards and Commissions Compensation Act ("RABCCA"). If passed, Bill 5 will repeal RABCCA, including regulations and orders pursuant to RABCCA, and replaces it with amendments to an existing act, the Public Sector Employers Act ("PSEA").

The amendments will allow employers more flexibility with regards to compensation for non-union employees and board members, but it will depend on how the Minister exercises broad and discretionary powers.

Who Does Bill 5 Apply To?

The amendments will apply to the following entities and their subsidiaries: public post-secondary institutions, school boards as defined in the Education Act and Northland School Division Act, a Francophone regional authority as defined in the Education Act, a society or company that operates a charter school as defined in the Education Act, a regional health authority, a public agency as defined in the Alberta Public Agencies Governance Act, and entities that receive funding from the Crown to provide a public service as prescribed by the regulations.

The amendments will not apply to municipalities.

For a list of Public Agencies, as defined by the Alberta Public Agencies Governance Act, please see the end of this article.

Expanded Ministerial Powers: Under Bill 5, the Minister will have expanded powers to issue directives regarding compensation policies. If passed, the Minister will be able to issue mandatory directives and policies around compensation for non-union employees and for board members. This will replace the prior scheme under RABCCA, where compensation was dictated by regulations and ministerial orders.

Compensation Plans: If passed, Bill 5 will allow the Minister the discretion to compel employers to issue compensation plans for non-union employees. The plans will be subject to an approval process where the Minister can deny a plan and issue directives for amendments to a plan.

Creation of Employer Committees: Bill 5 proposes to give the Minister the ability to establish Employer Committees. Their mandates will relate to coordinating bargaining and compensation within groups of employers. The Minister has the authority to designate structural elements of employer committees (e.g., identify a government representative on a committee). Further, the Minister will also have the authority to issue mandatory directives to an Employer Committee.

Creation of Employer Associations: Bill 5 proposes to give the Minister the ability to establish Employer Associations. Employer Associations will have a broader mandate than Employer Committees, as they will also be involved in coordinating human resources practices, non-union compensation, and other matters regarding labour relations and human resources. Similar to Employer Committees, the Minister will have the ability to designate structural elements of Employer associations and can issue mandatory directives to them.

As noted above, Bill 5 will create a new regulatory framework. At this time, it is uncertain how those regulations will function. It is anticipated that as the new elements of the PSEA provisions are brought into operation, regulations will ensure that the status quo under RABCCA will remain in place during the transitionary period.

If you have any questions or concerns about how the amendments may impact compensation, please reach out to our Labour & Employment group.

Public Agencies, as defined by the Alberta Public Agencies Governance Act, include:

