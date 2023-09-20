Here's a look at the leave application decisions that the Supreme Court of Canada will be releasing on September 21, 2023.

Each week, we'll be providing a short blog post that summarizes some of the upcoming cases and gives a prediction of the probability that leave will be granted. These predictions will be based on our proprietary machine learning model and dataset of every leave application decision released by the Supreme Court of Canada from January 1, 2018 onward.

Each week, we'll group cases into four categories:

Cases to Watch – These are cases where our model predicts greater than a 25% chance that leave will be granted. These cases have a much better than average chance that leave will be granted. While this doesn't mean that all of them will get leave, they are worth watching as strong candidates.

Possible Contenders – These are cases where our model predicts between a 5% and 25% chance that leave will be granted. These cases have an average to somewhat above-average chance of getting leave. While most cases in this category won't get leave, on average, we expect to see a healthy minority of cases in this category being granted leave.

Unlikely Contenders – These are cases where our model predicts between a 1% and 5% chance that the case will get leave. The safe bet is against leave being granted in these cases, but we do expect to see it from time to time.

Long-Shots – These are cases where our model predicts a less than 1% chance that the case will get leave. Although it will happen from time to time, it would be an outlier for our model for these cases to be granted leave. We will not be providing summaries for these cases.

If this is your first time reading our weekly SCC leave predictions blog, have a look at an explanation and caveats about our model here .

THIS WEEK'S CASES

There are 23 leave application decisions coming out on September 21, 2023. Our model only predicts the probabilities of successful leave applications in cases where leave was sought from the Court of Appeal. We will not comment or provide a prediction on cases where leave was sought directly from a Superior Court decision or on cases in which we are involved. That leaves 22 cases in which we'll give a prediction.

You can find a detailed summary of all of the cases that are up for leave decisions this week here .

Possible Contenders

North River Insurance Company v Vale Canada Limited (formerly known as Inco Limited and as International Nickel Company Limited)

Our Model's Prediction: This case has an 18% chance of getting leave.

Licensing IP International S.À.R.L. v Sweet Productions Inc

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 16% chance of getting leave.

Groupe I. Quint inc c Quintcap inc

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 14% chance of getting leave.

Diamond Sky Caribou v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 7% chance of getting leave.

William George v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 7% chance of getting leave.

Serena Khavita Narinesingh c Sa Majesté le Roi

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 7% chance of getting leave.

Dino Fuoco c Jacques MacCommeau

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 7% chance of getting leave.

Myung Soo Jung v Attorney General of Canada on behalf of the Republic of Korea

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 6% chance of getting leave.

Yasin Abdulle v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 5% chance of getting leave.

Chibuzo Umeadi v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 5% chance of getting leave.

Unlikely Contenders

Noel Avadluk v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a 2% chance of getting leave.

Long-Shots

Shayden Trey Rain v His Majesty the King

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Oscar Wong v Jennifer Li, also known as Jennifer Ho and Raymond Ho, also known as Ray Ho

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Michel Primeau v Ricci, Teasdale, Huissiers de Justice inc

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Suyi Cao v Monkhouse Law Professional Corporation

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Julie Daly v Landlord Tenant Board

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Ellen Alston v Municipal District of Foothills No. 31

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

JL by his litigation guardian PL v Empower Simcoe

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Feng Wang v Min Li

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

David Zazula v Gordon Nichol

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Agence du revenu du Québec c Guy Samson

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

Mavis Alexander v Attorney General of Ontario

Our Model's Prediction: This case has a less than 1% chance of getting leave.

