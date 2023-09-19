ARTICLE

As transactions have become increasingly globalized, commercial disputes frequently cross international borders, resulting in non-Canadian businesses having to seek relief or assistance from Canadian courts. Canadian judicial processes can be complex with substantive factual and legal consideration. However, there is a trend of increased flexibility and willingness from Canadian courts to engage with interlocutory orders, including injunctions, from foreign jurisdictions. The law in this area is evolving.

In the video below, Osler partner Adam Hirsh outlines what non-Canadian parties can expect when navigating the Canadian judicial system.

