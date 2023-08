ARTICLE

The Law Of Defamation In A Nutshell (Stratuscent Inc. v. Chehade) Gardiner Roberts LLP Over the past few years, we have written a lot of blogs on the law of defamation. Defamation is a common cause of action. However, there are many nuances in this area of law that make it complex...

Supreme Court Of Canada Denies Leave To Appeal In Intrusion Upon Seclusion Trilogy Bennett Jones LLP On July 13, 2023, the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) denied leave to appeal from three Ontario Court of Appeal (ONCA) decisions declining to apply the tort of intrusion upon seclusion...

A Lawyer's Office Is Not A Drop Box For Service (Yuk-Shum v. Jiang) Gardiner Roberts LLP Service of an originating process, like a statement of claim, or other court documents is, in general, governed by the Rules of Civil Procedure.

Business Ownership Breakup: Be Aware Of The Risk That Everything May Be Scrutinized Lerners LLP Marital divorce rates in Canada are widely available, and many have at least a general understanding of some of the issues encountered in divorces. The permanent breakup...

The Right To Silence Carries The Right To Keep Passwords Secret McCarthy Tétrault LLP The right to silence is a fundamental principle of Canadian criminal law that protects suspects and accused persons from being compelled...