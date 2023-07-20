Dominique Hussey, President of The Advocates' Society (TAS), talks about its new report Delay No Longer. The Time to Act Is Now with Canadian Lawyer. Among other calls to action, the report urges the federal, provincial, and territorial governments to dedicate resources to the civil and family justice courts, saying the delays are putting Canada on a pathway that will lead to a lack of confidence in the legal system.

Dominique says TAS wants to, "ensure all stakeholders are paying attention to this issue so it can be addressed before it reaches crisis proportions", observing that "we're seeing delays across the country in virtually all areas."

The report makes suggestions on how to address the issue of delay, while pointing out that no one idea alone will fix the problem.

"The civil justice system is critical to every person, family, organization and business in Canada and to the peaceful and democratic society in which we live," Dominique says.

The full Canadian Lawyer article is available here.

