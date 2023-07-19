self

Last month, Russell Brown announced he was stepping down as a justice of the Supreme Court of Canada. His resignation put a halt to the Canadian Judicial Council's probe of a claim of misconduct directed against Brown related to an incident in the United States. And it means there won't be a public report on the matter.

Accounts of the incident differ but it has been established there was some kind of fight between Brown and a US Marine veteran at a resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Marine veteran, Jon Crump, alleged Brown was belligerent and harassed his female drinking companions.

There's a lot more to this story.

