Justice Russell Brown has stepped down from the Supreme Court of Canada. He was appointed in 2015 by Stephen Harper.

Partner Andrew Bernstein told The Globe and Mail that Justice Russell's resignation is a loss for the court.

"Appearing before him was always daunting and also inspiring: his questions were very intellectually rigorous and your answers needed to be too. His decisions are both extremely readable and make the law clearer," Andrew said.

