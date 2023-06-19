Canada:
Andrew Bernstein On The Resignation Of Supreme Court Justice
Justice Russell Brown has stepped down from the Supreme Court of
Canada. He was appointed in 2015 by Stephen Harper.
Partner Andrew Bernstein told The Globe and Mail that Justice Russell's
resignation is a loss for the court.
"Appearing before him was always daunting and also
inspiring: his questions were very intellectually rigorous and your
answers needed to be too. His decisions are both extremely readable
and make the law clearer," Andrew said.
