In our 2023 edition of Looking Forward, we review notable class action developments from the past year and consider what recent trends in the law might tell us about what to expect in the years ahead.

We begin with an update on a trilogy of privacy class actions appeals in which plaintiffs sought, unsuccessfully, to expand the tort of intrusion upon seclusion.

Next, we canvass the various approaches of Ontario courts to the new dismissal for delay regime-which evolved considerably over the course of 2022.

We then provide an overview of a series of securities class actions, which include a decision clarifying the circumstances in which a common law misrepresentation claim may surmount a historical hurdle commonly faced by plaintiffs-the individual issues overwhelm the common issues. The securities class actions round-up also summarizes a class action in which plaintiffs unsuccessfully sought to backdate regulatory requirements, alleging, effectively, that defendants ought to have been conducting themselves in accordance with those regulations and standards before they came into effect.

We then turn to recent decisions in which courts have evaluated the role and specificity of a methodology for proving general causation in product liability cases, particularly the requirement for suitably tailored methodology where an array of harms are alleged.

In a similar vein, we discuss decisions in Canada and the U.S. regarding the recent proliferation of class actions regarding alleged impurities (particularly nitrosamines) in pharmaceutical products.

Finally, we discuss a potential new approach to multijurisdictional national settlements in Québec.

