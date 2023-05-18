ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On January 1st of this year, the amalgamation of investment industry self-regulatory organizations, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada ("MFDA") became official. However, despite this amalgamation being in the works for months or years (and it was discussed for much longer than that), the new self-regulatory organization did not have a name – until now. On April 24, 2023, the New Self-Regulatory Organization announced that, effective June 1, 2023, it will be known as the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization or CIRO. It will even have a new website – www.ciro.ca (Although that domain name appears to still be inactive and unassigned, so don't try to visit it yet!).

More to follow.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.