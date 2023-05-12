Canada:
Counsel Comments: Alberta Take Five April Edition
12 May 2023
Bennett Jones LLP
Michael Mysak, Ciara Mackey and Alicia Yowart comment in the
April edition of Take Five on an Alberta Court of Appeal
decision-CNOOC Petroleum North America ULC v. 801 Seventh
Inc., 2023 ABCA 97-that clarified the limitations on pre-trial
questioning of third-party consultants.
They commented, "The Court of Appeal's decision was the
latest in a long running series of procedural decisions in this
litigation; it provides helpful guidance and limits on third party
questioning in Alberta."
The case summary and counsel comments can be read here.
