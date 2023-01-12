The Lawyer's Daily publishes article by Jeremy Opolsky, Sarah Whitmore and Adrienne Oake

Partners Jeremy Opolsky and Sarah Whitmore and associate Adrienne Oake have authored an article for The Lawyer's Daily.

The article titled "Avoiding pitfalls: Tips for in-house counsel to maintain privilege" provides practical tips to help preserve protection over privileged information. An excerpt of the piece is as follows:

While many lawyers are familiar with the concept of privilege, a solid understanding of the fundamentals is vital to in-house counsel who can protect privileged documents or information from disclosure. Privilege belongs to the client, but it can be lost by a lawyer who is not careful about how—and to whom—privileged information is communicated. When it comes to privilege, it pays to be safe instead of sorry.

A version of this piece was published as a part of the Litigation Trends 2022 report.

