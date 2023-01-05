ARTICLE

In this session, Samaneh Hosseini and Muzhgan Wahaj of our Litigation and Dispute Resolution Group offer a refresher on the law of privilege in Canada and an overview of recent developments that every in-house counsel should be aware of. Topics include overview of types of privilege and their criteria, common interest privilege (Iggillis Holdings v Canada (MNR)), how to protect privilege when wearing both business and legal hats and communicating over new technology platforms (Teams, text, WhatsApp, Snapchat, Slack, etc.). (58 minutes, 51 seconds).

