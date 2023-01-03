Check out Partner Barbara Green's interview segment with Jim Richards on NewsTalk 1010, which aired on November 8th, 2022. In the podcast, they discuss the "Ontario Workplace Electronic Monitoring Policy," a law that recently came into effect in Ontario requiring employers to lay out written policies on their electronic monitoring of employees. She describes what the new legislation would mean for both employers and employees, and clarifies the importance of having it in place.

Listen to the podcast here

Originally published 11 November 2022

