Top Commercial Cases 2022 – What You Should Know & Why They Matter

Canadian courts hear thousands of cases every year. We understand that keeping track of legal developments and the impact they may have can be a difficult task, particularly in this current environment of unprecedented social, economic and geopolitical disruption that continues to influence the business and legal marketplace. BLG continually monitors these decisions to keep our clients informed of key developments and provide them with the most appropriate and sound advice possible. Please join us for our annual discussion and review of the top commercial cases in Canada in 2022. In this discussion, our panelists will review and analyze key cases decided by Canada's top courts and share important takeaways for your business.

Modératrice: Karine Fahmy

Panélistes: Kirsten Crain, Pierre Gemson, Karen Salmon, Philippe Boisvert, Hunter Parsons, Laura Wagner

Pour toute question sur cet événement, veuillez écrire à Madeleine Côté à l'adresse RSVPMontreal@blg.com.

