Rhonda B. Levy, George Vassos and Monty Verlint discuss a case in which the Ontario Court of Appeal found that a lower court erred when it held that in order to mitigate, a dismissed employee must begin searching for a lesser-paying job after spending a reasonable period of time attempting to find similar employment.

Human Resources Director Canada

