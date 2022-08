ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Canada

Court Of Appeal Summaries (July 25, 2022 – July 29, 2022) Blaney McMurtry LLP Following are this week's summaries of the Court of Appeal for Ontario for the week of July 25, 2022.

How To Ensure That Your Case Does Not Settle At Mediation Minden Gross LLP On several occasions over the course of my years participating in mediations both as counsel and as mediator, I have come across a number of lawyers who clearly have no interest in settlement.

Arbitration Clauses May Be Difficult To Enforce Robins Appleby LLP Commercial contracts often contain mandatory arbitration clauses, which compel parties to use this alternative dispute resolution (ADR) method to resolve disputes arising under the contract and bar parties from the courts.

Inadvertent Disclosure And Improper Use Of Privileged Communications Gardiner Roberts LLP In our digital world, virtually everyone has made the mistake of hitting send on an email or text that they wish they could take back either because of the content or to whom they sent it.

An Ideal, Or An Obligation? Alberta Court Of Appeal Confirms There Is No Fiduciary Duty Between A Post-secondary Institution And Its Students Clark Wilson LLP Modern post-secondary institutions devote themselves to promoting student well-being and academic success, whether in the domain of teaching alone, or in conjunction...