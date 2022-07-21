Ciara Mackey is featured in The Litigation Journal's Spring/Summer 2022 Edition for the State Bar of Michigan. Ciara and Jason Miller (senior litigation counsel for The Dow Chemical Company) team up to share tips for Michigan attorneys interacting with Canadian law and litigation, including some key differences in law and practice, from court systems and conflicts law to civility and legal jargon. The article provides a high-level introduction to several topics of interest for Michigan litigators, positioning them to confidently seek out Canadian legal advice.

Read the full article on the State Bar of Michigan website.

