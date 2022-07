ARTICLE

The Police Are At Your Door – Now What? Devry Smith Frank LLP When faced with this scenario, do you allow the police to enter your home?...

Proving Professional Negligence Claims: What Expert Evidence Is Required And When? Miller Thomson LLP Professionals owe a duty to exercise the skill, care and diligence which may be reasonably expected of a person of ordinary competence, measured by the professional standard of the time.

Defendant Liable For Defamatory Tweets About University Instructor Gardiner Roberts LLP As an Ontario court has previously recognized, Twitter is a rhetorically harsh speech environment.

LGBTQ+ Sexual Assaults: Dealing With Myths Gluckstein Personal Injury Lawyers Before. During. After. When thinking about how a sexual assault affects a survivor, some people might tend to focus on these latter two periods. They may think that the actual moments...

Supreme Court Of Canada Affirms That The Palmer Test Still Applies: Barendregt v. Grebliunas 2022 SCC 22 Lerners Appellate courts review the correctness of decisions made by lower courts. To determine whether the decision in the lower court was correct, an appellate court often needs to review...