In an application for judicial review and declaratory judgment, the plaintiffs are challenging the constitutionality of several provisions of the Charter of the French language as amended by Bill96, particularly the provision concerning the interpretation of the English and French versions of the laws in the event of semantic conflict,1 those relating to the selection process for judges,2 the language in which judgments3 are published, the certified and mandatory translation of pleadings filed in a language other than French by legal persons,4 internal communications,5 the OQLF's monitoring powers with regard to English language school boards6 and other obligations of communication with the civil administration.7 The plaintiffs wish to have these provisions declared inoperative.

The plaintiffs rely on section133 of the Constitution Act, 1867, which guarantees the right to equal access to justice in English and in French, judicial bilingualism before provincial and federal courts, and on the right to manage and control English language education under section23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.