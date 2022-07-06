ARTICLE

Handling a typical MVA claim is routine for most insurance adjusters and claims handlers. But what happens when the accident involves an injured minor or someone incapacitated?

In this webinar panel discussion, RMC lawyers including Blaneys' Anna Iourina, review the key differences in the claims settlement process and the steps to take at the outset, during the claims settlement process, and when an agreement is reached.

Key topics covered in the webinar include:

The Minors Property Act and Litigation Representatives

Assessing damages

How contributory negligence changes assessments

How parents/guardian named as 3rd parties impacts the litigation

Questions to ask during discovery of litigation representative

How to conduct examinations with a minor

When and how to declare someone incapable

Limitation Periods for claims involving minors

Court approval process for settlements in Ontario, Alberta, and BC

The webinar concludes with a look at case law and damage awards examples from the Ontario, Alberta and BC courts.

To view a recording of the webinar click here.

