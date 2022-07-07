Earnouts can play a critical role in bringing buyers and sellers to the finish line, but they come with risks to consider in purchase agreements and other contracts.

In this video, Torys litigators Gillian Dingle and Alexandra Shelley take questions from moderator Andrew Bernstein on the effective use of earnouts and issues to consider when negotiating agreements.

We discuss:

how earnout provisions work

why people use earnouts

why earnout disputes happen

how to stop earnout disputes before they start

how earnout disputes are resolved

