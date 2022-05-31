ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The preceding is intended as a timely update on Canadian intellectual property and technology law. The content is informational only and does not constitute legal or professional advice. To obtain such advice, please communicate with our offices directly.

For complete details about these proceedings, click here .

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Canada

Court Emphasizes Systems Of Maintenance In Occupiers' Liability Claims Borden Ladner Gervais LLP On April 8, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice released its decision in Martin v. AGO et al, 2022 ONSC 1923.

Supreme Court Of Canada Clarifies Courts Have An Obligation To Follow Decisions Of Courts At The Same Level In Most Cases Affleck Greene McMurtry LLP The Supreme Court of Canada released a decision today (R. v. Sullivan 2022 SCC 19) dealing with an important issue relating to the constitutionality of a provision of the Criminal Code...

A Friendly Reminder: $ilence Is Still Golden: Render V. ThyssenKrupp Elevator (Canada Limited), 2022 ONCA 310 Lerners The decision of the Court of Appeal in Render is an interesting and important employment law decision, and necessary reading for all who practice in that area. In addition, for all litigators...

Court Of Appeal Summaries (May 9, 2022 – May 13, 2022) Blaney McMurtry LLP These are our summaries of the civil decisions of the Court of Appeal for Ontario for the week of May 9, 2022.

Internet Defamation For Businesses And Professionals Lindsay Kenney LLP Defamatory content on social media can be devastating for business and professionals. A disparaging post that goes viral on Instagram or a review on Yelp or Google that took the author a few minutes to write can ...