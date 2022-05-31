Section 8 Proceedings:
- FAMPYRA (fampridine): Taro Pharmaceuticals v Biogen and Acorda Therapeutics
PM(NOC) Proceedings:
- TRINTELLIX (vortioxetine): Lundbeck v Sandoz Canada
- ODEFSEY (emtricitabine / rilpivirine / tenofovir alafenamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical v Apotex
- DESCOVY (tenofovir alafenamide hemifurate): Gilead Sciences v Apotex
- ODEFSEY (emtricitabine / rilpivirine / tenofovir alafenamide): Gilead Sciences v Apotex
