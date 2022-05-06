Daily Commercial News "Legal Notes: The jury's out on the future impact of virtual hearings"

In this article, Eric Sherkin discusses the effects of modernization on legal proceedings and its future impacts on virtual hearings.

"There was a lot of modernization of our system that was long overdue that was finally implemented out of necessity," Sherkin said. "A lot of modernization had been recommended by the attorney general's office, or at least by people who have been working there for many years. But the issue was always the cost. However, we were put in the position where the system was paralyzed from March 2020. The courts were closed. They were not able to operate. We could not gather in person."

